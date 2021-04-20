Left Menu

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-FIFA call for Super League clarity, Perez says proposal is 'saving football'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday that breakaway Super League clubs cannot be "half in, half out" of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid supremo Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to "save football" with the move.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:07 IST
WRAPUP 2-Soccer-FIFA call for Super League clarity, Perez says proposal is 'saving football'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday that breakaway Super League clubs cannot be "half in, half out" of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid supremo Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to "save football" with the move. European soccer's governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash.

"We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be half in and half out." Infantino told UEFA's congress in Montreux, Switzerland. UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin has not held back on his views of the renegade clubs, who will be guaranteed places in the new competition in contrast to the Champions League which requires teams to qualify via their domestic leagues.

Having labelled the competition a "spit in the face" of football fans, Ceferin insisted, however, that there is still time for reconciliation at the UEFA congress on Tuesday. "I would like to address the owners of some English clubs. Gentlemen, you made a huge mistake," he said. "Some will say it is greed others disdain, arrogance or complete ignorance of England's football culture but actually it doesn't matter.

"What matters is that there is still time to change your mind, everyone makes mistakes, English fans deserve to have you correct your mistake, they deserve respect." At the same congress, the International Olympic Committee warned that the existing structure of European sports is under threat by self-interest and pure commercialism.

"It is challenged by a purely profit-driven approach that ignores the... social values of sports and real needs in the post-coronavirus world," IOC President Thomas Bach said. FOOTBALL'S SAVIOUR?

There have been few voices that have backed the breakaway league, with owners of the 12 teams conspicuous by their absence. The first senior figure of any club involved to publicly talk about the move was Perez - the new chairman of the Super League - who said football needed to evolve and adapt to the times.

"Whenever there is a change, there are always people who oppose it... and we are doing this to save football at this critical moment," Perez said on the Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones. "Audiences are decreasing and rights are decreasing and something had to be done. We are all ruined. Television has to change so we can adapt.

"Young people are no longer interested in football. Why not? Because there are a lot of poor quality games and they are not interested, they have other platforms on which to distract themselves." Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he will not comment on the proposal.

"I'm not here to talk about that," Zidane told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's trip to Cadiz in La Liga. Meanwhile, the German Football Association (DFB) on Tuesday demanded the suspension of the 12 clubs until they reconsider.

"The clubs and their youth teams should be banned from all competitions until they think of their many supporters who have made them into top clubs in the world in the first place, and not only of their purses," DFB President Fritz Keller said on the official DFB Twitter account. FURTHER UK ACTION PLANNED

Premier League clubs were meeting on Tuesday without the 'Big Six' who have joined the breakaway Super League. The meeting was expected to decide on a strategy to be taken by the remaining 14 clubs to protect the league and their interests. Everton, currently eighth in the Premier League and in with a chance of securing Champions League football for next season, slammed the move of "preposterous arrogance" which was tarnishing the reputation of England's top-flight.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also keen to speak to other countries who are involved, his spokesman said on Tuesday. Asked whether the Prime Minister was planning to meet with his Spanish and Italian counterparts on the matter, the spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to everyone involved in this, from other countries too."

"We are fairly unequivocal that we don't want this to go ahead in the current form so we would welcome any club that wants to step back from this approach," he added, describing reports that some clubs were planning to step back as "speculation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Low-intensity tremors felt near Koyna Dam in Maha's Satara

Two low-intensity tremors were experienced in the Koyna Dam region in Maharashtras Satara district on Tuesday, an official said.A tremor of 2.6 magnitude took place at 321pm and another of 2.8 magnitude soon after, the epicentre being close...

COVID-19: Delhi HC directs Centre to check hoarding of essential, life-saving drugs

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central government to check the hoarding of some essential and life-saving drugs amid a record spike in COVID-19 cases. While hearing a petition concerning the COVID-19 situation in the national ...

Swedes under 65 to be given alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose

Swedes under 65 who have had one shot of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine will be given a different vaccine for their second dose, the Swedish Health Agency said on Tuesday.Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after report...

UAE extends deadline for repayment of USD 2 bn loan to Pakistan

The UAE on Tuesday extended the due date for the repayment of a USD 2 billion loan given to Pakistan to help the cash-strapped country stabilise its economy.The Foreign Office here said in a statement that it was decided during the meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021