Left Menu

Spain court bans UEFA, FIFA from acting against Super League

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 21-04-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:31 IST
Spain court bans UEFA, FIFA from acting against Super League

A Spanish judge issued a preliminary ruling stopping FIFA and UEFA from taking any immediate action or making statements against the Super League.

The ruling from a mercantile court in Madrid said the soccer governing bodies must refrain from “directly or indirectly” hindering the creation of the breakaway European league — and came hours before the six English clubs involved in the project pulled out and left the competition in limbo.

Judge Manuel Ruiz de Lara ordered FIFA and UEFA to “refrain from taking any measure or action, or from issuing any statement, which prevents or hinders, directly or indirectly, the preparation of the European Super League.” The 15-page ruling with precautionary measures, issued after a request by the Super League, said FIFA, UEFA and its members — including federations, clubs and domestic leagues — can't threaten or sanction players and teams in the new competition.

The new league has attracted widespread criticism in the soccer world, and UEFA threatened to ban players from the participating teams from playing in the European Championship and next year's World Cup.

The ruling tells FIFA and UEFA not to “exclude” Super League clubs and players from “any international or national competitions” in which they have already been regularly participating or have the right to participate.

The judge's order prohibits FIFA, UEFA and their members from “announcing, threatening to announce or adopting any disciplinary measures” against “clubs or its officials or players” participating “in the preparation” of the Super League.

Several clubs and leagues have already criticized and acted against the new league. Leeds' players on Monday wore warmup T-shirts with phrases “Earn it” on the front and “Football is for the fans” on the back, in an apparent message to the rebel clubs. Some clubs in Spain reportedly planned to do the same in the Spanish league games on Wednesday.

The judge warned FIFA and UEFA to “instruct” their members to follow the measures ordered by the court, and said that if any of them had taken actions before the court order, they should act “immediately to render them ineffective.” Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez would be the chairman of the controversial breakaway league, which has 11 other founding teams including fellow Spanish clubs Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.(AP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Stock markets shut on account of Ram Navami

The National Stock Exchange NSE and the BSE remained closed on Wednesday on account of Ram Navami, the Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion were also r...

Australia plans to spend $417 M on hydrogen, carbon capture

Australias prime minister has proposed spending an extra 539 million Australian dollars 417 million on hydrogen and carbon sequestration projects, seeking to burnish his governments green credentials ahead of a climate summit to be hosted b...

Apple may roll out its podcast service at 'Spring Loaded' event

Tech company Appleis expected to announce new iPad Pro models, AirPods 3, and a new item-tracking AirTags accessory at its Spring Loaded event on April 20. The company may also announce its podcast service at the event. According to Mashabl...

Maharashtra may announce complete lockdown today

Owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government may announce a complete lockdown today. Briefing the media persons on Tuesday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, Tomorrow after 8 pm, the Chief Minister wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021