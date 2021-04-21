Left Menu

Olympics-US women to face Australia in women's football at Tokyo Games

The American women's team are the reigning world champions and four-time winners of the Olympic tournament and will start as favourites in Tokyo, with Rio 2016 winners Germany failing to qualify. Team GB women have drawn 2016 bronze medallists Canada, Chile and hosts Japan.

21-04-2021
The U.S. women's national team will face Australia, Sweden and New Zealand at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, while in the men's competition 2016 winners Brazil will take on Germany following the group stage draw on Wednesday. The American women's team are the reigning world champions and four-time winners of the Olympic tournament and will start as favourites in Tokyo, with Rio 2016 winners Germany failing to qualify.

Team GB women have drawn 2016 bronze medallists Canada, Chile and hosts Japan. Making only their second Olympic tournament appearance, Team GB will be led by England's interim coach Hege Riise. On the men's side, Brazil will take on Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia.

Mexico, the 2012 gold medallists, were pitted against hosts Japan, South Africa and France. The men's team are usually restricted to selecting players under the age of 23, with just three overage players allowed.

However, the age bracket has been raised for the Tokyo Games in line with the one-year postponement of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

