Rizwan, Usman guide Pakistan to 11-run win against Zimbabwe in 1st T20I

An unbeaten 82-run knock from Mohammad Rizwan and three wickets from Usman Qadir guided Pakistan to an 11-run win over Zimbabwe in the first of three-match T20I series here at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday.

ANI | Harare | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:31 IST
Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

An unbeaten 82-run knock from Mohammad Rizwan and three wickets from Usman Qadir guided Pakistan to an 11-run win over Zimbabwe in the first of three-match T20I series here at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday. After being set 150 to win, Zimbabwe lost two wickets in the third over to right-arm fast Mohammad Hasnain with 21 runs on the board. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (29) and Craig Ervine (34) knitted 56 runs for the third-wicket to help hosts stage a comeback in the run-chase.

That the hosts were able to reach near the target was due to a late onslaught from Luke Jongwe, who struck three fours and a six and returned undefeated on 30 off 23 balls. For Pakistan, leg-spinner Usman accounted for Ervine, Sean Williams (nine) and Regis Chakabva (three) and ended up with the match figures of three for 29 in four overs. Hasnain took two for 27.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Pakistan scored 149/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan kept the scoreboard moving as he struck his fifth T20 fifty. Rizwan struck 10 fours and a six in his 61-ball knock. He contributed 34 runs for the second-wicket with Fakhar Zaman (13 off 14, two fours). Another 34 runs were added for the fourth-wicket between debutant Danish Aziz (15 off 11, one six) and Rizwan.

For Zimbabwe, Luke Jongwe and Wesley Madhevere took two wickets apiece. Brief scores: Pakistan 149-7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 82*; Wesley Madhevere 2-11, Luke Jongwe 2-24); Zimbabwe 138-7 in 20 overs (Craig Ervine 34, Luke Jongwe 30*; Usman Qadir 3-29 Mohammad Hasnain 2-27). (ANI)

