Amit Panghal in semis of boxing tourney in Russia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:21 IST
Olympic-bound world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) was assured of at least a bronze at the Governor's Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia after he advanced to the semifinals but five other Indian boxers bowed out following opening round losses.

The Haryana-boxer, who is also the reigning Asian Games champion, prevailed 5-0 against local favourite Tamir Galanov to make the last-four stage.

However, Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg), the Olympic-bound Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Vinod Tanwar (49kg) made early exits. While Vinod lost to Russia's Igor Tsaregorodtsev (49kg) 2-3, Sumit went down 0-5 to Uzbekistan's Dishod Ruzmetov (81kg).

Naman, a Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist, was beaten 0-5 by Kazakhstan's Aybek Oralbay (91kg).

Ashish, on the other hand, lost a close one to Russia's Nikita Kuzmin (75kg), going down 2-3.

Hussamuddin, however, lost to Uzbekistan's Miraziz Murzakhalilov (57kg) in a unanimous verdict.

