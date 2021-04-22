Left Menu

FIFA President condoles ex-Olympian Ahmed Hussain's demise

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condoled the demise of former Indian senior national team defender Ahmed Hussain in a letter to AIFF President Praful Patel on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:26 IST
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condoled the demise of former Indian senior national team defender Ahmed Hussain in a letter to AIFF President Praful Patel on Wednesday. The letter stated, "I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player, Ahmed Hussain. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss."

Hussain, who had represented the national team in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, where India finished fourth, and followed that up with a 4th-placed finish in the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo, made 11 appearances for India and breathed his last on April 16. "During his career, Ahmed Hussain won several caps for India and was notably part of the national team that participated in the 1956 Olympic Football Tournament in Melbourne, finishing fourth. He will also be remembered for his career at Mohammedan Sporting, winning several trophies.

"Considered as one of the greatest defenders in Indian football, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his leadership, his personality and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed," Infantino wrote. He added, "On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the All India Football Federation, and to Ahmed Hussain's family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you. We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time."

On the domestic front, Hussain had represented both Hyderabad and AIFF Bengal in the Santosh Trophy and won it on four occasions. He had also played for Mohammedan Sporting in club football and created history when his side became the first Indian team to win the Aga Khan Gold Cup in Dhaka, in 1960. Hussain had also won the Rovers Cup with Mohammedan Sporting in 1959. (ANI)

