Sports News Roundup: Suarez Navarro completes Hodgkin lymphoma treatment; Cowboys re-sign DL Antwaun Woods and more

Tennis: 'I'm cured!' - Suarez Navarro completes Hodgkin lymphoma treatment

Former world number six Carla Suarez Navarro said on Thursday she has completed treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma and is cured of her cancer. The 32-year-old Spaniard had announced last September that she was diagnosed with early stage Hodgkin lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy.

Cowboys re-sign DL Antwaun Woods

The Dallas Cowboys re-signed defensive lineman Antwaun Woods, ESPN reported Thursday. Terms of the deal were not reported.

Padres place Dinelson Lamet, Keone Kela on IL

The San Diego Padres placed right-handers Dinelson Lamet and Keone Kela on the 10-day injured list Thursday, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. To bolster their bullpen, the Padres promoted right-hander Nabil Crismatt and left-hander Nick Ramirez from the team's alternate site.

WTA roundup: Simona Halep rolls at Stuttgart

Second-seeded Simona Halep cruised to a straight-sets victory in less than an hour and No. 8 seed Belinda Bencic was defeated Thursday at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany. Halep, of Romania, had little trouble dispatching Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3. Halep was phenomenal on her second serve, winning 93 percent of those points. She won 73 percent of her first serves, too.

NBA roundup: Wizards slow Warriors' Stephen Curry

The streaking Washington Wizards harassed Stephen Curry into 7-for-25 shooting while getting 29 points from Bradley Beal and a triple-double from Russell Westbrook in a 118-114 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Westbrook finished with 14 points, a game-high 20 rebounds and 10 assists, though he turned the ball over nine times. The Wizards earned their season-high sixth consecutive win while handing the Warriors just their second loss in the past seven games.

Tom Brady's assessment of jersey number rule: 'Dumb'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't impressed with the new rule approved by NFL owners that relaxes the jersey number limitations for a slew of positions, calling it "dumb" on Thursday. NFL owners approved the rule change that now allows linebackers to wear any number between 1 and 59, defensive backs between 1 and 49, and defensive linemen any number between 50 and 79 as well as 90 to 99.

Hawks G Trae Young to miss at least 2 games with ankle sprain

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young will miss at least two games after an MRI on Thursday revealed a lateral left ankle sprain, the team announced. He has already been ruled out of Friday's game against the Miami Heat, and the team ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks in its announcement. Young will return once the swelling and discomfort have dissipated.

Equestrian: U.S. showjumper banned 10-years for using electric shock on horses

American showjumper Andrew Kocher has received a 10-year suspension for using electric spurs on his horses, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) said on Thursday. Kocher, who has represented the U.S. internationally at the Nations Cup, was also disqualified from eight events between June 2018 and November 2019, fined 10,000 Swiss Francs ($11,000) and ordered to pay costs.

ATP roundup: Rafael Nadal reaches Barcelona quarterfinals

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal survived another three-setter Thursday, advancing to the quarterfinals at the Barcelona Open in Spain with a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 victory against Japan's Kei Nishikori. The 11-time Barcelona champion, who rallied from a set down a day earlier to beat Ilya Ivashka of Belarus, saved 11 of 13 break points and eliminated Nishikori in two hours and 19 minutes. The Spanish star's next opponent will be Britain's Cameron Norrie, who was leading 6-0, 3-5 when No. 8 David Goffin of Belgium retired (right leg).

Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes aggravates wrist injury

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes aggravated a left wrist injury sustained on the opening weekend of the season. Todd Tomczyk, the team's director of sports medicine, said Hayes felt pain while swinging at a pitch on Wednesday as he prepared to return from the 10-day injured list.

