Feeling fit, I am on top of my game: Gayle

Punjab Kings' batsman Chris Gayle said that he is feeling really fit and that is why he has been able to take quick singles in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-04-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 09:13 IST
Punjab Kings' batsman Chris Gayle (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle played unbeaten knocks of 60 and 43 as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by nine wickets with 14 balls to spare here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday evening. Mayank Agarwal also chipped in with 25 and was the only wicket which the Mumbai Indians could take, courtesy Rahul Chahar.

"I am feeling very good, a bit relieved. We wanted this win badly, playing against the defending champions was always going to be tough. They played four games, to actually get this win is fantastic for the team and the Universe Boss as well. I was looking pretty good, running between the wickets, I am feeling fit and good about myself. I am enjoying it, I am looking after my body, getting a lot of massages so I can move freely, humidity here in Chennai also kind of lets the blood flow so I am on top of my game," Gayle told Arshdeep Singh in a video posted on the official website of IPL. "The captain KL Rahul played a fantastic innings, we always say that we need a set batter on this wicket, we did a brilliant job from the batting point of view. Mayank and captain set the platform and made it a bit easier. The wicket was not that easy to bat on," he added.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 63 and 33 respectively as Mumbai Indians posted a score of 131/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten on 16 to take MI's score past the 130-run mark. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each.

"The conditions, it was stopping a bit and it was turning a lot. The plan was simple, we were just trying to hit the areas. I had my best fielder at third man, that is you," Arshdeep told Gayle. Punjab Kings is now at the fifth position in the IPL points table with 4 points from 5 games. The side will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

