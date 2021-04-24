Sachin Tendulkar turns 48, Sehwag, Laxman, Kohli lead wishes for 'Master Blaster'

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 13:41 IST
Sachin Tendulkar with VVS Laxman, Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag (Image: Virender Sehwag's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag led the way as wishes poured in for Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on his 48th birthday on Saturday. If Laxman wished Tendulkar with an "exceptional year", Sehwag wished that the country comes out of the challenging situation just like the legendary batsman took Team India out of trouble during his playing days.

"#HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar Paaji. May you remain healthy and happy. On your birthday it's my wish and prayer that just like you took our cricket team out of trouble many times, we as a nation are quickly able to come out of the challenging situation we are going through," Sehwag tweeted. India skipper Virat Kohli termed Tendulkar "one of the greatest" to have ever played the game of cricket in his birthday wish for the Little Master.

"One of the greatest to have ever played the game and an inspiration to many. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji," Kohli tweeted. Former captain of the Indian hockey team Dhanraj Pillay wished Tendulkar "health and happiness" on his 48th birthday.

"Many happy returns from the day Dearest Sachin. Wishing you good health and happiness, this day and always. Stay Blessed," Pillay tweeted. Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant also extended wishes to Tendulkar.

"Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many generations. Wishing you good health and happiness, Sachin Paaji. @sachin_rt," Pant tweeted. Tendulkar had made his debut for India at the age of 16 in 1989. He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs more than the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record for being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches. In his career, Tendulkar scored 100 international tons and he holds the record for registering most centuries in Test and ODIs. He was also the first batsman to score a double ton in the 50-over format.

He was last seen in Road Safety World Series this year where he led India Legends to the title. (ANI)

