Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar recovers from COVID-19, to donate plasma

I was tested positive and had to be isolated for 21 days.Your prayers and good wishes, my familys prayers and good wishes, friends, last but not the least, all the doctors and the staff with them, they kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 14:21 IST
Sachin Tendulkar recovers from COVID-19, to donate plasma

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said he has recovered from COVID-19 and will donate plasma when he is eligible.

Tendulkar, celebrating his 48th birthday on Saturday, tested positive for the virus on March 27 and had to be briefly hospitalised here as a precautionary measure. ''I would like to give a message, which the doctors have told me to give. Last year, I had inaugurated a plasma donation centre and their message, if plasma is given at the right time, patients can recover faster,'' Tendulkar said in a video posted on his twitter handle.

''I personally, when permissible, will donate it and I have spoken to the doctors,'' he added.

Tendulkar had been in home isolation after he was discharged from hospital on April 8.

A donor should not have any symptoms of the infection for at least 14 days prior to plasma donation. The legendary right-handed batsman appealed to people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma, to help the others.

''And you all, who have recovered from COVID-19, consult your doctor and when permissible, please donate blood, it can reduce a lot of problems.

''We know what problems our family members, friends have, till we are unwell,'' added the iconic player.

Usually, the donated plasma from COVID recovered patients is used for treatment of the patients who are positive for the virus.

Tendulkar also thanked the doctors for keeping him in a positive frame of mind during his treatment.

''...thank you so very much for your birthday wishes. It's truly made my day. Last month has been a tough month for me. I was tested positive and had to be isolated for 21 days.

''Your prayers and good wishes, my family's prayers and good wishes, friends, last but not the least, all the doctors and the staff with them, they kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover. A big thank you to all of you,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Del HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked the Centre about the preparedness to deal with the expected COVID-19 second wave peak in mid-May, terming the mounting cases as a Tsunami, and also warned it will hang any person who tries to obstruct ...

Report: Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border

Members of Irans powerful Revolutionary Guard shot dead three militants and dismantled their cell in eastern Iran near the border with Afghanistan, Irans semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday. An exchange of fire between Guard ...

Ensure COVID does not hit villages: PM Modi tells panchayats, praises their efforts during pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for ensuring that the COVID-19 pandemic is stopped from spreading to villages by all means and every person in rural areas is vaccinated, as he noted that the challenge before the country at p...

Rajnath Singh reviews defence ministry's efforts to deal with COVID-19 crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held a review meeting with ministry officials to discuss ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 situation in the country, informed ministry sources. Rajnath Singh held a review meeting virtually wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021