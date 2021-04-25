Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal great Henry says he no longer recognises the club

Kroenke has previously come under fire from fans for a lack of adventure in the transfer market. "I don't recognise my club and what happened just now, with them trying to join a league that would have been closed, makes no sense to me," Henry, Arsenal's all-time top goalscorer, told The Telegraph.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 14:11 IST
Soccer-Arsenal great Henry says he no longer recognises the club

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry said he does not recognise the north London club anymore following their failed attempt to join the European Super League and hailed supporters for their role in the collapse of the competition. Proposals for a partially closed league involving 12 elite clubs in England, Spain and Italy collapsed on Wednesday when most of the founders including Arsenal pulled out amid strong criticism from fans, governing bodies and the government.

The backlash continued as thousands of Arsenal fans gathered outside their Emirates Stadium ahead of Friday's Premier League defeat by Everton to protest against the club's owner - American billionaire Stan Kroenke. Kroenke has previously come under fire from fans for a lack of adventure in the transfer market.

"I don't recognise my club and what happened just now, with them trying to join a league that would have been closed, makes no sense to me," Henry, Arsenal's all-time top goalscorer, told The Telegraph. "They've been running the club like a company ... and they showed their hand. Maybe it's a lack of understanding of the core football values and maybe the money was too big of a temptation. But whatever it was, they got it badly wrong.

"I was genuinely shocked like most and couldn't believe what was unfolding. I've never talked before, but what happened made me realise fans ... this is your club ... I'm an Arsenal fan too. "I'm proud of what the fans achieved. Not just Arsenal fans, all the fans. The result was a victory for football."

Daniel Ek, the founder and chief executive of music streaming service provider Spotify Technology SA, on Friday said he would be interested in buying Arsenal if under-fire Kroenke wanted to sell the club. Arsenal are valued at $2.8 billion, according to Forbes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

78,113 attend Australian Rules match to set pandemic record

More than 78,000 Australian Rules football fans crowded the Melbourne Cricket Ground Sunday to watch an Australian Football League match between Collingwood and Essendon the biggest crowd for a sports event since the COVID-19 pandemic bega...

Pro-Donald Trump film 'Absolute Proof' bags worst movie at Razzie Awards

The election-fraud film Absolute Proof, singer Sias heavily panned directorial debut Music and Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor, were the top winners at the 2021 Razzie Awards, given to the worst movies and performances of the year...

Steep hike in fares on India-US flights after US govt's 'do not travel' advisory

Airfares on India-US flights have increased significantly since the American governments advisory to its citizens to avoid travelling to India due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.Average fare fo...

Germany's Scholz criticises Greens chancellor candidate over inexperience

Germanys Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday the opposition Greens candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, lacked political experience and said he was better placed to lead Europes largest economy after a Sept. 26 election. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021