Sports News Roundup: Penguins blank Bruins for 4th straight win; Brandon Woodruff, Brewers shut down Cubs ad more

Comeback queen Barty savors' phenomenal' week in Stuttgart

World number one Ash Barty said her tennis had reached a new level during a "phenomenal" week in Stuttgart where she pulled off three successive comeback wins to claim her second title on clay. The Australian, who turned 25 on Saturday, defeated fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-0 6-3 in the final to hoist her third WTA trophy this season and cement her place at the top of the rankings.

NHL roundup: Penguins blank Bruins for 4th straight win

Jake Guentzel scored his team-high 21st goal in the third period and goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Pittsburgh Penguins held on for a 1-0 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Sunday. Pittsburgh leapfrogged Washington into first place in the East Division with its fourth straight win and fifth in its past six games.

Golf-Australian duo Leishman, Smith harness spirit of Anzac Day in Zurich Classic win

Australian duo Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith harnessed the spirit of Anzac Day to victory at the Zurich Classic on Sunday, bringing pride to family back home they haven't seen in over a year. The duo carded a two-under-par 70 to beat South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a playoff at TPC Louisiana in New Orleans in the two-man team event, a win with deeper significance as it coincided with the holiday in Australia and New Zealand.

Barcelona test can be a platform to success in claycourt season: Nadal

World number two Rafa Nadal said his grueling 6-4 6-7(6) 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday could prepare him for long battles ahead in the European claycourt season. The 34-year-old, who claimed a record-extending 12th Barcelona title, suffered a back injury in Melbourne earlier this year before he was beaten by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

NFL and Clubhouse partner on 2021 NFL draft programming lineup

Audio-chat app Clubhouse and the National Football League (NFL) are teaming up to produce an exclusive lineup of programming throughout the week of the 2021 NFL Draft, the social media app said in a statement on Sunday. The NFL will host a series of rooms throughout the week around the Draft starting from Monday, which includes a pre-Draft assessment of the prospective players, Clubhouse said.

Tennis-Andreescu out of Madrid Open after positive COVID-19 test

World number six Bianca Andreescu is out of the Madrid Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the Canadian confirmed on social media Sunday. The 20-year-old said she tested negative twice before flying to Madrid for the tournament, which is set to begin Friday but was told upon arrival that she had produced a positive test.

MLB roundup: Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner allows no hits vs. Braves

Madison Bumgarner was swarmed by his teammates after pitching seven no-hit innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Atlanta Braves 7-0 to sweep a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. Because it was a seven-inning game, it will not count as an official no-hitter, but it goes down as a complete-game shutout for the four-time All-Star.

NFL exec: Deshaun Watson situation 'not good for anybody'

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent became the first league official to address the legal issues facing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, saying it "is not good for anybody." Speaking Saturday on FOX Sports Radio's "Up On Game" show, Vincent said the league must let the legal system do its job.

Swimming: Australian swimming mourns former Olympic champion John Konrads

Australian swimming was in mourning on Monday after the death of Olympic gold medallist John Konrads at the age of 78. Latvia-born Konrads, who learned to swim at a migrants camp in rural New South Wales state, won the 1,500m freestyle gold at the 1960 Rome Olympics and set a raft of world records as a teenager in the late 1950s.

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers shut down Cubs

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out eight over six scoreless innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers pulled away for a 6-0 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon. Woodruff (2-0) allowed two hits and two walks to earn his first career victory in 11 appearances against Chicago. Luis Urias had a two-run single, Kolten Wong had an RBI double and Travis Shaw drove in a pair of runs as Milwaukee won the rubber match of the three-game series.

