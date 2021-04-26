IPL 2021: In regular touch with Australian players, will listen to advice from govt, says CA

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday said it is in regular touch with its players who are currently in India participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the second Covid-19 wave rampant across the country, there have been concerns and few of the Australian players have also returned home.

"Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association remain in regular contact with Australian players, coaches, and commentators taking part in the Indian Premier League, which is being conducted under strict biosecurity protocols," stated an official release. "We will continue to listen to feedback from those on the ground in India and the advice of the Australian Government. Our thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time," it added. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday confirmed that its two Australian players -- Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson -- will be heading back for personal reasons.

"Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support," RCB said in an official statement. Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday had informed that pacer Andrew Tye flew back to Australia due to personal reasons. In a tweet, RR said, "AJ Tye flew back to Australia earlier today due to personal reasons. We will continue to offer any support he may need."

Tye is the fourth overseas player for the franchise to pull out of the IPL. Earlier, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer pulled out of the IPL due to injuries while Liam Livingstone flew back home due to bubble fatigue. With this, Rajasthan is now left with only four overseas players. Tye did not play in any game of the season for Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced that he would be taking a break from the ongoing IPL season as he wants to extend support to his family who are currently battling Covid-19.

"I would be taking a break from this year's IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," tweeted Ashwin. The Covid-19 pandemic has gripped India and the country has been reporting more than 3,00,000 new cases every day. This is the most number of cases being reported since the pandemic broke out in 2020. (ANI)

