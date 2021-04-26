India among six teams to qualify for women's T20 at 2022 CWG

India is among six teams which have qualified for the women's T20 competition of the 2022 Commonwealth Games as cricket returns for the second time in the multi-sporting event.

The six qualifiers who join home team England in the eight-team T20 competition are Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and a country from the West Indies. They have secured qualification as a result of their standings in the ICC team rankings on April 1.

''As per the qualification process, the winner of a designated Qualifying event will determine which country from the Caribbean region gets to participate as athletes will be representing their individual countries and not the West Indies as they would at ICC events.

''The last participating team will be decided through a Qualifying tournament to be held by 31 January 2022, details of which will be announced in due course,'' said the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement on Monday.

Women’s cricket features in the Games for the first time in 22 editions and cricket for only the second time ever, the first occasion being a men’s ODI competition in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, when South Africa won.

The Commonwealth Games cricket tournament will take place at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium, with tickets set to go on sale later this year.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said: “It’s great to be confirmed a place in the Commonwealth Games. We are raring to go, confident of doing well after having made the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

“It is an awesome opportunity for both the women’s game and cricket to make a mark at the prestigious multi-discipline Games and we hope to return with loads of good memories.'' ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice added: ''We are incredibly proud and excited to be part of Birmingham 2022 and it is a fantastic opportunity for us to continue to grow the women’s game globally. ''We are committed to maintaining the momentum that saw 86,174 fans packed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last year and Birmingham 2022 gives us another global stage on which to showcase the women’s game.'' CGF President Louise Martin was also excited about the cricket's return to the Games. ''Cricket is a sport that is synonymous with the Commonwealth and we are so excited to have it back in the Games for the first time since the men’s competition at Kuala Lumpur 1998. “The debut of women’s T20 cricket will be a historic moment for Commonwealth Sport and a wonderful showcase for women’s sport across the world,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)