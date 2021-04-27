Left Menu

We'll ensure you reach home seamlessely: BCCI assures foreign players at IPL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:21 IST
We'll ensure you reach home seamlessely: BCCI assures foreign players at IPL

The BCCI on Tuesday said it would do everything to ensure that foreign players competing in the IPL reach their respective countries seamlessely once the tournament ends, a day after three Australians quit the event amid an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in India.

Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals) and the duo of Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa (both Royal Challengers Bangalore) withdrew as apprehension set in after a couple of weeks went by smoothly for the league held in front of empty stands across six venues.

''We understand that many of you are apprehensive about how you will get back home once the tournament concludes... We want to apprise you that you have nothing to worry about,'' BCCI COO Hemang Amin said in a letter addressed to the players.

''The BCCI will do everything to ensure that you reach your respective destinations seamlessely. The BCCI is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get you home once the tournament concludes.

''Be rest assured that the tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound,'' he added.

India is recording over 3 lakh daily cases for the past few days and the health infrastructure is struggling to handle the rise with shortage of oxygen and some crucial medicines adding to the crisis.

Australia on Tuesday suspended all direct passenger flights from India with immediate effect until May 15 due to the ''very significant'' spike in COVID-19 cases.

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey acknowledged that Australians in the IPL are a ''bit nervous'' about getting back home in the wake of the situation here.

Amin lauded the players for carrying on.

''As some of you have said, 'if we can help distract people from all the troubles of recent times, even if it is for a short while, we have done a great job'. When you all walk out onto the field, you are bringing hope to millions of people who have tuned in.

''If, even for a minute, you can bring a smile on someone's face, then you have done well. While you are professionals and will play to win, this time you are also playing for something much more important,'' he concluded.

The letter also stated that the teams will no longer be allowed to order food from outside.

''...earlier in the tournament, we had permitted food deliveries from outside your designated hotels, but these privileges have also been withdrawn. Apart from this, we have also increased our level of caution to strengthen our bio-bubbles,'' it said.

''I am sure you will understand and co-operate with us on these steps taken to strengthen the bubble.'' Several England and New Zealand players are also competing in the event but haven't yet spoken about their concerns. The IPL final is scheduled to be held on May 30 in Ahmedabad.

As many as 14 Australian players remain in the event, including stars such as Steve Smith (DC), David Warner (SunRisers Hyderabad) and Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders), as well as coaches Ricky Ponting (DC) and Simon Katich (RCB).

Commentators Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee, Michael Slater and Lisa Sthalekar are also among the Australians involved with the league right now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Castrol India shares close over 2 pc higher post earnings

Shares of Castrol India closed over 2 per cent higher on Tuesday after the company reported near doubling of net income for the quarter to March.The stock, which jumped 7.10 per cent to Rs 134.15 on the BSE during the day, closed at Rs 127....

Russian court imposes unspecified restrictions on Navalny network

A Russian court imposed undisclosed restrictions on Tuesday on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys anti-corruption group, while it considers a request to ban his network as extremist.The Moscow court held a preliminary hearing on Monday t...

ANALYSIS-Bankers call for more bang to Britain's big finance fightback

Shortly after Britain left the European Union, finance minister Rishi Sunak pledged a series of measures he dubbed Big Bang 2.0 to ensure the City of London remained one of the worlds top financial centres. Four months on, many financiers s...

Rugby-Premiership agrees to release Lions players before warm-up game with Japan

Premiership Rugby announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the British Irish Lions to release its players at the end of their domestic commitments and before their warm-up game against Japan.The match against Japan on Jun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021