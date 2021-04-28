Left Menu

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Now comes the acid test, says Red Bull F1 boss

Lewis Hamilton won last year's Portuguese Grand Prix from pole position, with the fastest lap, but Formula One's most successful driver can take little comfort in that result ahead of this weekend's return to Portimao. Another pole would make Mercedes' seven-times world champion the first F1 driver to reach 100 but Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the man to beat and could keep the Briton waiting a while longer.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:16 IST
PREVIEW-Motor racing-Now comes the acid test, says Red Bull F1 boss

Lewis Hamilton won last year's Portuguese Grand Prix from pole position, with the fastest lap, but Formula One's most successful driver can take little comfort in that result ahead of this weekend's return to Portimao.

Another pole would make Mercedes' seven-times world champion the first F1 driver to reach 100 but Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the man to beat and could keep the Briton waiting a while longer. There is only a point between the pair after the season's first two races, with Hamilton ahead solely by virtue of a fastest lap at Imola on April 18 despite Verstappen having the quicker car.

Both have won once and finished second once but Verstappen has led more laps -- 90 compared to the Briton's 29 -- and can go top at last. The Algarve circuit, and the Spanish Grand Prix on the following weekend in Barcelona, could provide a clearer indication of the pecking order.

"If we can put Mercedes under a little bit of pressure at these tracks then that bodes well for the rest of the year," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner. "I always said it would take four races to get a clear picture of form, so now is the acid test."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff reckoned, after Hamilton took pole, that Red Bull could have been three tenths quicker at Imola had Verstappen put in a clean qualifying lap. "To come away leading both Championships almost felt like a get out of jail free card, because our rivals didn't maximise the opportunity we gave them," Wolff said.

Verstappen has yet to win two races in a row, although he could easily be going for his hat-trick this weekend after taking pole for the opener in Bahrain but then losing out to Hamilton. "We were on the podium there (in Portugal) last year and I think we have a better car now so I’m looking forward to extracting everything we can from the car and have a bit of fun out there," said the 22-year-old Dutch driver.

"Every race weekend so far, we’ve really felt that there is a chance to win, it feels like a different mindset now when you know you can fight for pole." Portugal could not come too soon for Hamilton and Verstappen's team mates, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez respectively.

Both failed to score at Imola, with Bottas retiring after a collision with George Russell, the Williams driver who could one day take the Finn's place at Mercedes. Perez went from front row to 12th. "Imola was a missed opportunity as I think we should have finished one-two but hopefully we can achieve that this weekend," said the Mexican.

McLaren and Ferrari could also be podium contenders if the top two teams make mistakes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria sees possible Russian involvement in munitions depot blasts

Bulgarian prosecutors are collecting evidence on the possible involvement of six Russians in four explosions between 2011 and 2020 at Bulgarian arms depots that were storing munitions destined for export to Ukraine and Georgia, a spokeswoma...

Negative Covid-19 report or full vaccination must for candidates to enter counting halls: EC

Candidates or their agents will not be allowed inside counting halls without a negative coronavirus report or without having both Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Election Commission said Wednesday in its latest guidelines for counting of votes ...

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Does IU and Lee Joon Gi’s recent conversation hint at a season 2?

The South Korean television series Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo aired on SBS back in 2016. More than four years after its release, K-drama fans are still champing at the bit for any news about the shows renewal. It seems they finally have...

Madhusudan Law College in Odisha becomes university

Madhusudan Law College, one of the oldest law institutes in Odisha and India, was upgraded to the status of a university on Wednesday, an official said.Named after Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das, a great legislator and journalist of the 19th c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021