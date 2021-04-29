Left Menu

COVID-19: Sunil Chhetri offers access of his Twitter account to 'amplify' calls for help

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country, India football team skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday gave a strong message to fellow citizens in order to fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis together like a "team".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:11 IST
COVID-19: Sunil Chhetri offers access of his Twitter account to 'amplify' calls for help
India skipper Sunil Chhetri (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country, India football team skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday gave a strong message to fellow citizens in order to fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis together like a "team". Many people have come forward to help each other in these testing times and Twitter is one of the platforms through which citizens have put out requests or calls for help.

Chhetri wants to join the same team as he would be giving his Twitter account to help in the amplification of such requests amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Our country is going through difficult times, the pain suffering loss all around us is depressing and tragic. Amidst all of this, there are so many of us who have come forward and helped each other, helped complete strangers," Chhetri said in a video on his Twitter.

"Guys we all need to participate, no matter who you are, help in whichever way you can. Among all these people there are some real-life captains, who are doing some extraordinary work, phenomenal work," he further said. "You give me hope, you give me a lot of motivation and I want to join you, I want to give access to my Twitter accounts to a few of these captains. So their important information can be amplified and can reach as many as possible. Guys, I am in your team," Chhetri added.

Last month, Chhetri recovered from coronavirus. He had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11. Meanwhile, the surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, as many as 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours. Total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 30,84,814.

The cumulative count of the COVID-19 has gone up to 1,83,76,524, while as many as 2,04,832 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,50,86,878 people have recovered from the disease till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid vaccination: HC grants advance bail to actor who made controversial remarks

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan, booked by the police recently for his controversial remarks against Covid-19 vaccination, was granted advance bail by the Madras High Court on Thursday.It directed him to financially contribute towards the gove...

Soccer-Real's defensive injuries pile up as Carvajal latest to fall

Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal picked up a hamstring injury in training, the club said on Thursday as their defensive issues continued to pile up ahead of next weeks Champions League semi-final, second leg against Chelsea. Local media...

Dutch government pauses coronavirus app over data leak fears

The Dutch government has temporarily disabled its coronavirus warning app amid data privacy concerns for people who have the app installed on phones using the Android operating system.Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced late Wednesday t...

Italy prolongs curbs on European travellers, imposes entry ban on Sri Lanka

Italy on Thursday extended for 15 days COVID-19 restrictions already in place on travelers from other European countries, the health ministry said, adding that it had also imposed a ban on people coming from Sri Lanka.People entering Italy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021