Left Menu

Motorcycling-Gresini's wife takes over as MotoGP team boss, Aprilia extend to 2026

"With the whole family on board to give continuity to the company, Fausto's secret wish to return to MotoGP as an independent team will become a reality from 2022," Gresini said. Gresini, currently partnering Aprilia, signed a contract with MotoGP rights holders Dorna last year to revert to being an independent outfit.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:52 IST
Motorcycling-Gresini's wife takes over as MotoGP team boss, Aprilia extend to 2026

Nadia Padovani has taken over as owner and principal of the Gresini MotoGP team after the death of her husband and founder Fausto in February.

Gresini said in a statement on Thursday that Gresini's sons Luca and Lorenzo would play important roles in the team, the former on the sporting side and attending this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. "With the whole family on board to give continuity to the company, Fausto's secret wish to return to MotoGP as an independent team will become a reality from 2022," Gresini said.

Gresini, currently partnering Aprilia, signed a contract with MotoGP rights holders Dorna last year to revert to being an independent outfit. The team competes in all three categories of grand prix racing.

"To have an independent team in the premier class is surely something very demanding, with a team to be built from scratch, but I know everyone in the company is giving their 110 percent to make his dream come true," said Padovani. "We're currently speaking with several manufacturers and in a matter of few weeks we will reveal the details of our MotoGP project."

Gresini, twice a world champion in the 125cc category (now Moto3), died at the age of 60 and two months after contracting COVID-19. Meanwhile, Aprilia Racing have signed a new deal with Dorna to compete in MotoGP through 2026 as a factory team, with the Italian team becoming the final manufacturer to get on board.

"From next season, we will be participating in an official capacity as a manufacturer. This opens up new and hopefully great opportunities and we will need to manage many additional responsibilities," Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola said. "At this time, our thoughts and gratitude go to Gresini Racing, who have accompanied us in these years."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Airways to airlift 300 tonnes of medical supplies to India free of charge

Qatar Airways on Thursday said it will airlift 300 tonnes of medical items to India on Monday from various global suppliers free of charge.India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are ...

Dr Harsh Vardhan reviews COVID facilities at Lady Hardinge Medical College

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare. Harsh Vardhan today visited the Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi to take a comprehensive review of the COVID facilities available at the hospital and further strengthen these facilit...

Ambuja Cements March-qtr net profit up 65.4 pc to Rs 1,228 cr

Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss firm LafargeHolcim, on Thursday reported a 65.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,228.24 crore for the first quarter ended March 2021, helped by volume growth.The company, which follows the J...

CPCL reports standalone 4qtr net at Rs 332.95 cr

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, a group company of Indian Oil, has reported standalone net profits at Rs 332.95 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.The city-based company had clocked standalone net loss at Rs 2,388.06 crore durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021