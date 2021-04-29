Left Menu

We badly needed this win after two losses, says MI skipper Rohit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:58 IST
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said the defending champions ''badly needed'' the win over Rajasthan Royals after a couple of reverses in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Opener Quinton de Kock struck form with a blistering 50-ball 70 as Mumbai Indians got the better of Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the day's first match here. Krunal Pandya blazed away to 39 off 26 balls.

''We needed that win badly after a couple of losses. We did everything right today, right from ball one, and very clinical towards the end as well. Individuals took the responsibilities that were given to them, it was a collective effort,'' Rohit said at the presentation ceremony.

''Guys were positive as they got to know we were going to Delhi, because it was a good pitch, not like Chennai!'' The MI captain praised his bowlers for their economical performance in the last few overs.

''I thought the bowlers did the job for us. In the last 7 overs we gave around 50 runs with 7 seven wickets in hand for them. ''Playing the conditions is very important. We knew that we're going to play on good pitches after Chennai. We didn't adapt well as a team there, but having said that, it looks like from here on the pitch will suit us.'' Put in to bat, Rajasthan rode on 42 by skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler's 41 to post a competitive 171 for four but their efforts were overshadowed by de Kock, who struck six fours and two maximums to complete the task in 18.3 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rohit added, ''There's a lot of discussion that happens around us, because there's a way we want to play. It's very easy to go down when we know they're 110 in 12 overs, it's very easy to lose confidence. But we stuck to our plans. ''Very happy with Quinny's knock, we know how good he can be. Not to forget Krunal's innings as well.'' RR captain Sanju Samson felt they were 20-25 runs short of a total that could have stretched Mumbai.

''We were a few runs short, 20-25 short. We built it up nicely and didn't capitalise. I think they had a very decent bowling line-up, we also have a good bowling line-up. It's just about our batters performing a little more and I'm sure we'll do it,'' Samson said. ''Till now our bowlers have done a good job. Our bowlers did well but it was a good wicket. It's just about scoring more. The process to do that is to back ourselves and play some positive cricket.'' PTI AH PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

