WBBL: Melbourne Renegades appoint Simon Helmot as new head coach

Melbourne Renegades on Monday confirmed the appointment of Simon Helmot as the club's head coach for the next two seasons of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). According to Renegades, Helmot brings vast international experience from the leading Twenty20 competitions across the globe. He replaces Lachlan Stevens who resigned last month.

The 49-year-old has held coaching roles in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Caribbean Premier League, Afghan Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League and the Big Bash League. Helmot was the Renegades' inaugural BBL coach and returned to the club last season as assistant coach of both the BBL and WBBL teams.

"It was a great experience returning to the Renegades last season and, in my first year in the WBBL, I was really impressed by the talent across the competition," Helmot said in a statement. "It was a tough season for us in terms of results, but winning three of our last five games highlights the resilience and character of the group, so I'm really excited to be working with them again and seeing what we can build over the next couple of seasons," he added.

Melbourne Renegades General Manager David Lever said Helmot's energy, dedication, and experience resonated with the playing group last season. "Simon brings a positive attitude and an enthusiastic approach to the role, supplemented by more than 15 years coaching experience across the globe," Lever said.

"He was able to form a strong connection with our playing group last season and his passion, work ethic and care are some of his characteristics that have and will continue to resonate with our club. "Simon is dedicated to developing our squad both as players and people and that all-round approach will have us well positioned for future success."

The Renegades qualified for the finals in WBBL season four and five but missed out last season. "Simon is a well-known and well-respected figure within Victorian cricket," Cricket Victoria's General Manager of Cricket Shaun Graf said.

"His knowledge tactically within the T20 game and his experience as head coach in competitions all around the world is highly regarded. We look forward to supporting Simon in this senior role and helping him create an on and off field team that will bring success to the club." (ANI)

