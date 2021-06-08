Rugby league-Former Wallaby Hunt to return to NRL's Broncos after 12 years

Former Wallabies center Karmichael Hunt will return to the Brisbane Broncos after 12 years when the dual-code international plays against the Canberra Raiders in the National Rugby League (NRL) this weekend, the team announced on Tuesday. Hunt started his professional career with the Broncos in 2004, winning the NRL championship in 2006 before leaving the club at the end of the 2009 season.

He returns to the Brisbane side, who are languishing in the second-bottom spot in the NRL, as five-eighth. The 34-year-old was capped 11 times for Australia's national "Kangaroos" rugby league side from 2006-08 but has not played the game at an elite level since leaving the Broncos.

After his Broncos exit, Hunt switched to rugby union in a short-term deal with French side Biarritz before returning to Queensland to play Australian Rules football for the Gold Coast Suns in the professional AFL competition from 2011-14. He switched back to rugby union to play for Super Rugby side Queensland Reds and earned six caps with the Wallabies in 2017 as a center under former coach Michael Cheika.

A second cocaine-related scandal in three years at Queensland saw him frozen out by Reds coach Brad Thorn in 2018 but he resumed his career in Sydney the following year after the Waratahs threw him a lifeline.

