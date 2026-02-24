Venezuela's Controversial Amnesty: Freedom for Hundreds

Since January 8, over 540 prisoners have been freed in Venezuela, according to Alfredo Romero, the director of legal rights NGO Foro Penal. Among these, 91 were released following the passing of an amnesty law on February 20, Romero reported on X.

The Venezuelan government asserts nearly 2,200 people have seen freedom or had legal restrictions lifted since the implementation of the new amnesty legislation. However, this claim is met with skepticism from international observers.

Critics highlight a lack of transparency and inadequate adherence to due process throughout the release operations, raising questions about the genuineness of the government's actions.

