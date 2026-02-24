Venezuela's Controversial Amnesty: Freedom for Hundreds
Over 540 prisoners have been released in Venezuela since January, with 91 freed following a new amnesty law passed in February. Despite government claims of releasing 2,200 individuals, international observers express skepticism due to alleged lack of transparency and due process in the release procedures.
Since January 8, over 540 prisoners have been freed in Venezuela, according to Alfredo Romero, the director of legal rights NGO Foro Penal. Among these, 91 were released following the passing of an amnesty law on February 20, Romero reported on X.
The Venezuelan government asserts nearly 2,200 people have seen freedom or had legal restrictions lifted since the implementation of the new amnesty legislation. However, this claim is met with skepticism from international observers.
Critics highlight a lack of transparency and inadequate adherence to due process throughout the release operations, raising questions about the genuineness of the government's actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Calls for Transparency in Baramati Plane Crash Investigation
Vadra Urges Assam's CM to Focus on Development, Jobs, and Transparency
MBVV Police Recruitment: A Step Towards Diversity and Transparency
Maharashtra Political Turmoil: Calls for Transparency in Aviation Tragedy
AI in Sports: Transparency and Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir