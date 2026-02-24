Left Menu

Venezuela's Controversial Amnesty: Freedom for Hundreds

Over 540 prisoners have been released in Venezuela since January, with 91 freed following a new amnesty law passed in February. Despite government claims of releasing 2,200 individuals, international observers express skepticism due to alleged lack of transparency and due process in the release procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:48 IST
Venezuela's Controversial Amnesty: Freedom for Hundreds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Since January 8, over 540 prisoners have been freed in Venezuela, according to Alfredo Romero, the director of legal rights NGO Foro Penal. Among these, 91 were released following the passing of an amnesty law on February 20, Romero reported on X.

The Venezuelan government asserts nearly 2,200 people have seen freedom or had legal restrictions lifted since the implementation of the new amnesty legislation. However, this claim is met with skepticism from international observers.

Critics highlight a lack of transparency and inadequate adherence to due process throughout the release operations, raising questions about the genuineness of the government's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maoist Leaders Surrender: A Step Towards 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat'

Maoist Leaders Surrender: A Step Towards 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat'

 India
2
Odisha's Panchayat Polls to Stick to 2027 Schedule

Odisha's Panchayat Polls to Stick to 2027 Schedule

 India
3
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Charged in Money Laundering Case

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Charged in Money Laundering Case

 India
4
Putin Boosts Security Amidst Escalating Tensions

Putin Boosts Security Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026