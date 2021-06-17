Soccer-Atletico beat Inter 1-0 for third straight win in Brazil

Atletico Mineiro maintained their winning run at the start of Brazil's Serie A on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory away at last season's runners-up Internacional. Nathan got the only goal of the game after just two minutes when he strode on to a loose ball on the edge of the box and fired home from 12 meters out.

Inter struggled to get into the game after that sluggish start but when they did they could not get the all-important equalizer, even though they created chances in a brighter second half. The result means that Atletico have now won three in a row after losing their first league match of the season to current league leaders Fortaleza.

Atletico are in third place in the 20-team league with nine points while Inter are 14th with four.

