Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico beat Inter 1-0 for third straight win in Brazil

The result means that Atletico have now won three in a row after losing their first league match of the season to current league leaders Fortaleza. Atletico are in third place in the 20-team league with nine points while Inter are 14th with four.

Reuters | Porto Alegre | Updated: 17-06-2021 05:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 05:44 IST
Soccer-Atletico beat Inter 1-0 for third straight win in Brazil
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Atletico Mineiro maintained their winning run at the start of Brazil's Serie A on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory away at last season's runners-up Internacional. Nathan got the only goal of the game after just two minutes when he strode on to a loose ball on the edge of the box and fired home from 12 meters out.

Inter struggled to get into the game after that sluggish start but when they did they could not get the all-important equalizer, even though they created chances in a brighter second half. The result means that Atletico have now won three in a row after losing their first league match of the season to current league leaders Fortaleza.

Atletico are in third place in the 20-team league with nine points while Inter are 14th with four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021