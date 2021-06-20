Left Menu

On this day in 2011: Virat Kohli made his Test debut

It was on June 20, 2011, when current India skipper Virat Kohli made his debut in the longest format of the game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 15:07 IST
Virat Kohli in action in WTC final (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
It was on June 20, 2011, when current India skipper Virat Kohli made his debut in the longest format of the game. He made his debut against West Indies at Kingston, Jamaica. The right-handed batsman did not have a good show with the bat in his first Test as he just managed to score 19 runs in the entire match.

In the first innings, he just managed to score four runs. Kohli came into bat at number five position and he was sent back to the pavilion by Fidel Edwards. In the second innings, the right-handed Kohli scored 15 runs from 54 balls and was eventually dismissed by Fidel Edwards again.

India eventually went on to win the match by 63 runs. Since his Test debut, Kohli has left a huge mark on the game. He has so far played 92 Tests, and he has managed to score 27 centuries at an average of 52.37.

Kohli played a knock of 254 against South Africa at Pune in 2019 and this remains his highest Test score to date. The comparisons between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have also kept on growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar.

Currently, Kohli is ranked at the fourth spot in Tests rankings. Kohli on Saturday reached the mark of 7,500 runs in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. Kohli surpassed the mark on Day Two of the ongoing Test match.

Kohli has now become the ninth-fastest batsman to cross the 7500 run mark in Test cricket. Among Indian cricketers, he is the fourth fastest to achieve this feat. Kohli, along with India batting great Sunil Gavaskar, took 154 innings to bring up 7500 runs in the longest format while Sachin Tendulkar had taken 144 innings to achieve this milestone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

