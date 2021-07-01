Left Menu

Life in the old dog yet eh: Murray after thrilling win in Wimbledon

After registering a thrilling win in the second round of the ongoing Wimbledon 2021, Britain tennis player Andy Murray said there is still life left in the old dog.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-07-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 12:26 IST
Life in the old dog yet eh: Murray after thrilling win in Wimbledon
Andy Murray (Photo/ Andy Murray Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

After registering a thrilling win in the second round of the ongoing Wimbledon 2021, Britain tennis player Andy Murray said there is still life left in the old dog. "Unreal atmosphere out there tonight... thanks so much to everyone that was in there watching and supporting.. you carried me over the line, life in the old dog yet eh," he tweeted.

Two-time champion Murray came from behind to register a thrilling win in the second round. Murray defeated Germany's Oscar Otte 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 here at the Centre Court to progress to the third round. The 34-year-old Murray will now lock horns against Denis Shapavalov in the third round.

The Britain tennis player made light work of his opponent Otte in the first set, and he ended up winning it 6-3. However, Otte came back strongly and the German went on to win the next two sets by a 6-4 margin and as a result, Murray's back was against the wall, and he needed to win two sets to progress to the third round. At that stage, Murray showed his class and determination, and he went on to win the fourth and fifth sets. In the fourth set, Murray dropped four games while in the fifth, he just dropped two.

Earlier on Wednesday, world No.1 Novak Djokovic also progressed to the third round. Later in the day, Roger Federer will be in action in his second-round match of the Wimbledon 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
4
Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid-February; Putin, in COVID-19 vaccine push, says he got Sputnik V shot and more

Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021