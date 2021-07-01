Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev crushes teenager Alcaraz to reach third round

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Second seed Daniil Medvedev subdued some early fight from Spain's Carlos Alcaraz before brutally dispatching the talented teenager 6-4 6-1 6-2 to reach the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz, who has enjoyed a rapid rise up the rankings this year to 75th place, received a hearty send-off from the Court One crowd after showcasing his potential and flashes of his shot-making talent. Yet Medvedev had too much for the youngster and turned on the afterburners in the second and third sets to hand out a punishing lesson to his opponent.

"Carlos is an amazing player," said Medvedev, who will next face either former finalist Marin Cilic of Croatia or French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi. "I am sure he will soon be top 10 or higher."

