Left Menu

Olympics in times of COVID-19: IOC allows teams to have alternate players as part of team squad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 18:36 IST
Olympics in times of COVID-19: IOC allows teams to have alternate players as part of team squad
  • Country:
  • India

Owing to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, participating countries will be allowed to have 'stand-by' or 'alternate' players as part of certain team squads during the upcoming Tokyo Games, the International Olympic Committee has said.

In Olympics, team sports comprise of fewer players than what is available for other international events but IOC after discussions with the International Federations (IFs) has decided ''to provide flexibility for team selections in several sports.'' ''Previously, 'alternate' replacements were available in the sports of football, handball, hockey, rugby and water polo; however these were available only as permanent replacements for the Olympic squads,'' IOC said in a statement on Saturday.

''Now each National Olympic Committee (NOC) will be able to use these athletes in each match.

''This will not increase the number of athletes on site in Japan, but will give more flexibility to select within the wider squads, recognising the unique situation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and giving NOCs maximum flexibility in choosing match squads.'' The FIFA had on Friday said the Olympic rosters this year will comprise 22 players (including four alternate athletes) and all of them will be available for selection for a match but the number of players on the start list will remain at 18.

During the earlier Olympics, the rosters used to comprise of 18 players and four alternates with the alternate athletes coming as a replacement in case of an injury to a player and once replaced, a player couldn't return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021