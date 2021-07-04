Left Menu

Rain ends England hopes of sweeping ODI series vs Sri Lanka

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 04-07-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 21:53 IST
Rain ends England hopes of sweeping ODI series vs Sri Lanka
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Heavy rain prevented England completing a likely whitewash of its one-day international series against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The third and final ODI was abandoned in the afternoon with no result before England could reply to Sri Lanka's uncompetitive 166 all out in 41.1 overs.

Surrey seamer Tom Curran claimed 4-35.

England had already clinched the series 2-0 with comfortable wins in the first two ODI games by five and eight wickets, respectively.

Dasun Shanaka hit an unbeaten 48 off 65 balls as Sri Lanka recovered from 87-6 in the 21st over after England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to field at the County Ground in Bristol, southwestern England.

England beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in their Twenty20 series.

It was an important return to form for Curran, who had gone wicketless in his last five matches across both white-ball formats. He had failed to get a single wicket in 34 overs across three ODIs and two T20s — inviting questions over his place in a full-strength squad.

New-ball bowlers Chris Woakes and David Willey shared the wickets as Sri Lanka lumbered to 42-4 in the powerplay.

Woakes had replaced Mark Wood in the only change to England's team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021