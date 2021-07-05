Fawad Alam, Naseem Shah among 17 Pakistan cricketers to attend 10-day camp for Windies Tests

West Indies-bound Pakistan Test cricketers will attend a ten-day training and conditioning camp on bio-secure protocols at the National Stadium in Karachi from Wednesday. Pakistan is currently gearing for the England ODIs and T20Is. Following that, Pakistan will lock horns with West Indies in five T20Is and two Tests which get underway in August.

"The camp will conclude on 17 July, while the players will enter the bio-secure in a Lahore hotel on 21 July before departing for Barbados on 26 July," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Monday. According to PCB, the camp will be supervised by National High Performance Centre coaches, headed by Saqlain Mushtaq (head of player development), and also include Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Mushtaq Ahmed (spin bowling coach), Umar Rashid (coach), Atiq-uz-Zaman (fielding coach), Imtiaz Ahmed (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (strength and conditioning coach) and Imran Sultan (masseur).

In addition to the 11 Test players, including Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah and Zahid Mahmood, the selectors have also invited six additional players. They are Akif Javed, Irfanullah Shah, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hassan, Mohammad Umar and Saifullah Bangash.

The 25 players and player support personnel, along with five essential staff, on Sunday underwent COVID-19 testing and all have returned negative. As such, 30-member contingent will assemble in Karachi on Tuesday where they will undergo second testing before the camp resumes on Wednesday. (ANI)

