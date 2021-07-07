'I stand with Team India': Solidarity run in Arunachal to support Tokyo-bound athletes

To convey the best wishes to all the players representing India in Tokyo Olympics 2020, solidarity run under the theme 'I stand with Team India' was organised in Itanagar on Wednesday. Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mama Natung with other state MLAs flagged off the event. More than 30 participants including students, department officers, and prominent sports personalities of the state namely, Tapi Mra - Arunachal's first Mount Everester, Tagit Sorang - state's youngest mount Everester, Taka Tamut - Tenzing Norgay Awardee, and others took part in the event.

Speaking with ANI Tapi Mra stated: "Northeast state is one such part of India which holds great potential for Winter Olympics sports such as Mountaineering, Ice skating and many more. So, I joined the run not just to support team India but also to generate awareness among the youths of the state about the winter Olympics as many know only about summer." With the message of 'run4solidarity' and 'Cheer4India', the solidarity run started from Akashdeep via NH 415 and culminated at IG park Rostrum. The event was organised by MN trust, a voluntary organisation, which deals with sports and social development of the youths, in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

More than 115 Indian athletes have qualified so far for Tokyo Olympics which will begin on July 23 and will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, 117 Indian athletes had qualified but couldn't better the medals haul from the 2012 London Games, which remains India's highest medal tally at a single Olympic Games -- six medals. Indian athletes would be hoping to break that threshold in Tokyo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)