Cricket-Pakistan's Sohail to return home after injury ends England tour

Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail will return to Pakistan after a hamstring injury cut short his England tour, the touring team said on Thursday, just hours before the one-day series gets underway in Cardiff. The 32-year-old, who sustained the injury during a training session in Derby last week, would undergo a rehabilitation programme at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, the team said in a statement.

"I was keenly looking forward to the ODIs as part of my objective to contribute in the side’s success and also cement my position in the side," Sohail said. "I am disappointed that my tour has been cut-short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season."

Sohail was selected for only the one-day leg of the tour, which also includes three Twenty20 matches. Ben Stokes will lead an entirely new England squad in the three-match ODI series after three players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

