PM Modi reviews preparations for India’s facilitation at Tokyo-2020
The Prime Minister will also interact with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck.
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has reviewed preparations for the facilitation of India's contingent at Tokyo-2020. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck.
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Reviewed preparations for facilitation of India's contingent at @Tokyo2020. Discussed the logistical details, their vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given.
On behalf of 130 crore Indians, I would be interacting with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck. Let us all #Cheer4India."
(With Inputs from PIB)
