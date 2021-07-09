Left Menu

PM Modi reviews preparations for India’s facilitation at Tokyo-2020

The Prime Minister will also interact with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck.

Updated: 09-07-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:18 IST
The Prime Minister will also interact with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck. Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has reviewed preparations for the facilitation of India's contingent at Tokyo-2020. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Reviewed preparations for facilitation of India's contingent at @Tokyo2020. Discussed the logistical details, their vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given.

On behalf of 130 crore Indians, I would be interacting with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck. Let us all #Cheer4India."

(With Inputs from PIB)

