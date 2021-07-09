Left Menu

Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to play Sharks

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-07-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 19:00 IST
Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to play Sharks
  • Country:
  • South Africa

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team to meet the Sharks in the third game of their South Africa tour at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday:

15-Liam Williams, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Elliot Daly, 12-Chris Harris, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Tadhg Beirne, 5-Jonny Hill, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Jamie George (capt), 1- Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-Sam Simmonds, 21-Tom Curry, 22-Conor Murray, 23-Finn Russell

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021