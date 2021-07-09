Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to play Sharks

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team to meet the Sharks in the third game of their South Africa tour at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday:

15-Liam Williams, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Elliot Daly, 12-Chris Harris, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Tadhg Beirne, 5-Jonny Hill, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Jamie George (capt), 1- Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-Sam Simmonds, 21-Tom Curry, 22-Conor Murray, 23-Finn Russell

