Tennis-Hsieh wins third Wimbledon doubles title, this time with Mertens

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei claimed her third Wimbledon doubles title with a third different partner as she and Elise Mertens hung on to claim victory in a marathon final against Russian duo Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina on Saturday. The Taiwanese-Belgian duo saved match points on the way to claiming a 3-6 7-5 9-7 win on Centre Court.

Rugby-Ireland's new men impress in 71-10 thrashing of U.S

Hooker Ronan Kelleher grabbed four tries and Ireland capped eight new players as many of their younger fringe men seized the opportunity to impress in a 71-10 thrashing of the United States at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Having weathered a Japanese attacking blitz last week, Andy Farrell's men were equally lethal going forward this time out, in particular with four tries in 13 first-half minutes that included debut efforts for Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney.

Tennis-Djokovic faces Berrettini hurdle in his leap towards history

The 6-foot-5 frame of Matteo Berrettini will be standing in the way of Novak Djokovic's relentless pursuit of hoarding as many tennis milestones as possible when the two meet in a Wimbledon final where both men will be eyeing the record books. A win against Berrettini at the All England Club will not only see the 34-year-old draw level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's record men's haul of 20 major titles, it will also mean he would have completed the third leg towards achieving the Golden Slam. No man has even won the four slams and an Olympic gold in the same year.

Cycling-Mollema claims vintage Tour de France victory with solo raid

Bauke Mollema completed a bold, vintage solo raid to claim his second Tour de France win in 11 participations at the end of the 14th stage, a rough 183.7-km ride from Carcassonne on Saturday. Austrian Patrick Konrad took second place, with Colombia's Sergio Higuita coming home third, both one minute four seconds off the pace.

Tennis-Stars aligned for Barty's Wimbledon miracle

Newly-crowned champion Ash Barty said it was miracle she even had the chance to emulate her idol Evonne Goolagong at Wimbledon this year after a race against time to recover from the hip injury she suffered at the French Open. The 25-year-old marked the 50th anniversary of fellow Australian Goolagong's first Wimbledon title by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in a nervy Centre Court final.

NBA-Bucks aim to turn around Finals momentum in front of hometown crowd

Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are bringing the fight home on Sunday, as Cream City hopes to rise to the top in its first National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals hosting gig in a half century. With a 0-2 deficit in the best-of-seven series, the pressure is on the Bucks to overcome the Phoenix Suns' dominant defense and find their footing before it's too late.

Tennis-Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

Ash Barty joined an illustrious list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday. The 25-year-old world number one looked on course for an embarrassingly easy triumph as Pliskova suffered one of the worst starts ever seen in a Wimbledon final, but eventually needed her best to claim a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 victory.

Soccer-England's Foden a doubt for final - Southgate

England midfielder Phil Foden is an injury doubt ahead of Sunday's European Championship final against Italy at Wembley, manager Gareth Southgate told a news conference. Foden sat out England's final training session ahead of the clash as a precaution due to a foot injury.

MLB roundup: Indians get another walk-off vs. Royals

Bobby Bradley homered in the ninth inning as host Cleveland defeated Kansas City 2-1 on Friday, the second consecutive night that the Indians topped the Royals in walk-off fashion. Indians starter Triston McKenzie allowed just one hit in seven innings, his longest career outing. He walked just one and struck out nine.

Tennis-Mektic and Pavic become first all-Croatian pair to triumph at Wimbledon

Top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic became the first all-Croatian pair to capture a Grand Slam men's doubles title when they outclassed Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4 7-6(5) 2-6 7-5 at Wimbledon on Saturday. On their second championship point, Mektic and Pavic made three unsuccessful attempts to smash the ball away for a winner before a running forehand long from the Spanish-Argentine duo handed the Croatians victory on a floodlit Centre Court.