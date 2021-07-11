More Indian players in ISL will help in scouting for national team: Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper

Chennaiyin FC's new goalkeeper Debjit Majumder says the presence of more Indian players on the field from the next edition of the ISL will give the national coach a variety of options for selection.

According to the new set of guidelines for the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League, the clubs will have to field a minimum of seven Indian footballers at one time, from the previous six.

''It's a great decision. For the Indian team and their coaches also, it's going to be helpful as they can observe more Indian players in different positions before selecting the Indian squad,'' Majumder was quoted as saying by ISL. ''Indian footballers will get more options to prove themselves on a big platform. The up-and-coming players will also get more motivation for performing well.'' A rise in the number of Indian players means one spotless for foreign stars which will now be capped at four.

''Nowadays, many good young foreign players like Bright Enobakhare, Hugo Boumous, and Scott Neville are joining the ISL clubs. Therefore, the quality of football is increasing gradually. ''Adjusting with them makes Indian players sharper. Our players are getting more confident. This will help Indian football directly. Infrastructure in the league has always been great since the early years. Rather, it gets better every year.'' He feels the two-time ISL winners are faced with a huge challenge as they look to recover from their eight-place finish in the last edition. Chennaiyin FC were the runners-up in the 2019-20 season before they slipped last season with only three wins after conceding 23 goals in all.

The 33-year-old Majumder, who recently joined the club from SC East Bengal after inking a multi-year deal, said that he is unperturbed by the task on hand.

''Yes, it is (tough challenge). But I have always faced a lot of challenges. Playing for Kolkata giants ATK FC and Mumbai City FC has always been a huge challenge. So, I am not worried about challenges to come. ''Remember, Chennaiyin FC is the ISL champion twice and runners-up once. No team can have the same momentum in every season. There are ups and downs.

''We have a good team with good management and I have heard about the positive ambiance of the club. Our supporters are also very cooperative and inspiring. ''So, I don't see any reason why we can't go for the third title this season. This club plays for the trophy and my goal also is to bring the trophy. That's why I have chosen the Chennai-based club,'' said Majumder, who has 44 ISL games and one trophy to his name so far.

