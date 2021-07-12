Euro Cup: FA condemns racist abuse of players after England's defeat to Italy in final

England's Football Association in the early hours of Monday morning condemned racist abuse of players on social media following the Three Lions' loss in the Euro Cup final. Italy ended hosts England's dream to win the Euro 2020 here at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (local time). Azzurri defeated England 3-2 on penalties after the normal 90-minute action had finished at 1-1 and even extra time was not able to break the deadlock.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all missed the chance to net goal in the penalty shootouts. "The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media," an official statement read.

Advertisement

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible," it added. The England football team felt "disgusted" when the players were subjected to "discriminatory abuse" on social media following the Euro Cup final loss.

"We're disgusted that some of our squad - who have given everything for the shirt this summer - have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game. We stand with our players," the England team tweeted. England captain Harry Kane said anyone can miss the penalty and players will grow from it as they did everything possible for a win but it wasn't the hosts' night.

"You've got to hold your heads high. It's been a fantastic tournament. Anyone can miss a penalty. We win together, we lose together," Kane told BBC One as reported by goal.com. "We'll learn and grow from it. Those boys will grow from it and it will give us more motivation for the World Cup next year. We were playing against a very good side. We got off to the perfect start.

"Maybe dropped a little too deep sometimes. They had a lot of the ball. We looked fairly in control, they didn't create too many chances. Penalties is penalties. We went through a process. The boys did everything they could, it just wasn't our night," he added. After England got off to a flying start, Leonardo Bonucci got the equaliser for Italy as he netted the ball into the goalpost in the 67th minute, bringing the scoreline level at 1-1.

No more goals were scored in the match, and hence the game had to progress to extra time. The extra time was also not able to separate the two teams, and hence the game progressed to the much-dreaded penalty shootout. In the penalty shootout, Italy edged out England 3-2 and as a result, Italy won their second Euro title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)