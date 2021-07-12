Left Menu

Amazing that we are three players tied on 20 Grand Slam titles: Nadal congratulates Djokovic

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Monday congratulated Novak Djokovic on winning his sixth Wimbledon title.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:07 IST
Amazing that we are three players tied on 20 Grand Slam titles: Nadal congratulates Djokovic
Novak Djokovic (Photo/ Wimbledon Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Monday congratulated Novak Djokovic on winning his sixth Wimbledon title. Djokovic had defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini to clinch his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday.

"Congrats @DjokerNole on this amazing achievement. 20 Grand Slam titles is huge and it is amazing that we are 3 players tied on this. Well done and, again, congrats to you and your team for this! @Wimbledon," tweeted Nadal. Nadal had opted out of this year's Wimbledon. The 35-year-old will also miss the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

World number one Serbian tennis player Djokovic on Sunday won his sixth Wimbledon title. With this win, Djokovic now has 20 Grand Slams to his name and he is now equal with Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer and Spanish player Rafael Nadal. With this win, Djokovic has won three Grand Slams this year -- the Australian Open, French Open and now the Wimbledon. The top-seed would now look to end the year on a high by winning the last Grand Slam -- the US Open.

In the finals of Wimbledon 2021, Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 at the Centre Court. The entire match lasted for three hours and 24 minutes. Ashleigh Barty was on Saturday crowned the Wimbledon women's champion after she defeated Karolina Pliskova in the summit clash. This was the first Wimbledon win for Barty and her second Grand Slam win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021