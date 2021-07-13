The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-YASHPAL-2NDLD DEATH India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest New Delhi, July 13 (PTI) India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma, who was admired for being a gutsy middle-order batsman at the peak of his prowess, died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest here.

SPO-CRI-YASHPAL-LD OBIT Yashpal Sharma: Guts, glory and less feted innings of '83 WC that BBC didn't cover By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) ''I shared a strange relationship with Malcolm Marshall. The moment I would come in, he would at least hit me twice on the chest,'' the late Yashpal Sharma would narrate with a straight face while sipping tea at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

SPO-CRI-YASHPAL-DEATH-LD REAX Stunned Cricket fraternity mourns '83 WC hero Yashpal Sharma's death; former teammates break down New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Dilip Vengsarkar couldn't believe that the ''fittest'' among the class of 1983 was gone so soon, while Kapil Dev simply broke down, unable to say anything, after hearing the news of World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma's death here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-YASHPAL-BCCI-CONDOLENCES BCCI president Ganguly, secretary Shah mourn Yashpal Sharma's death New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The BCCI on Tuesday condoled the death of former India batsman and World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma, saying the country has ''lost one of our cricketing heroes''.

SPO-OLY-IND-LD PM PM Modi hails struggles of Indian athletes of Olympics; wishes them luck New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Back stories of struggle, sacrifices and grit dominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with India's Olympic-bound sportspersons during which he urged them to forget expectations and focus only on giving their best in Tokyo.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-ROHIDAS My sole focus is successful campaign at Tokyo Olympics: Rohidas Bengaluru, Jul 13 (PTI) It took him 12 years to realise his Olympic dream and India defender Amit Rohidas says he is now just focussing on helping the men's hockey team return with a medal from the upcoming Tokyo Games.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-PREVIEW Women's T20: India aim for complete performance in series-decider against England Chelmsford, Jul 13 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team would aim to put up a complete performance instead of relying on individual brilliance to topple a hurting England for its first T20 series victory since 2019 here on Wednesday.

SPO-OLY-IND-CONTINGENT India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics, 119 athletes in it New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes, IOA President Narinder Batra said on Tuesday.

SPO-OLY-PM-LD INTERACTION PM Modi combines humour with sincerity in interactive session with athletes New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Combining jocularity with sincerity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday engaged in a lighthearted interaction with India's Olympic-bound athletes, donning the role of an interviewer to get insights into their journeys.

SPO-HOCK-PAK-NAVED-DEAD Pakistan's hockey World Cup winner Naved Alam dies aged 47 Karachi, Jul 13 (PTI) Pakistan's well-known hockey World Cup winner, Naved Alam, died on Tuesday in Lahore, barely few days after being diagnosed with blood cancer. He was 47.

SPO-CRI-MCA-IYER-CAMP Iyer named for Mumbai's fitness camp; Arjun also in Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, has been included in the list of 45 players announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for its fitness camp.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-MANDHANA With seven months left for WODI World Cup, we need to regularly score 250 plus: Mandhana Chelmsford, July 13 (PTI) Indian women are aiming to stem the rot of three successive white-ball series defeats by reversing the trend in the final T20 International against England on Wednesday but Smriti Mandhana is more worried about team's indifferent batting performances in 50-over format.

SPO-CRI-PCB-DOCTOR UK-based Indian doctor roped in by PCB to assist in medical head selection process Karachi, Jul 13 (PTI) A UK-based Indian doctor has been roped in by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to assist in the selection process of its medical panel head.

