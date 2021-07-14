Left Menu

American goalkeeper Horvath signs with Nottingham Forest

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 14-07-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 09:31 IST
American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has agreed to a three-year contract with Nottingham Forest of the second-tier English League Championship.

The 26-year-old from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, had spent the past 4 1/2 seasons with Club Brugge in Belgium after playing for Norway's Molde from 2013 through the first half of the 2016-17 season.

Horvath has made seven appearances for the United States. He took over for an injured Zack Steffen during last month's CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico in Denver and saved Andrés Guardado's penalty kick in the 124th minute as the Americans won 3-2.

