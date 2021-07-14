COVID-19 forces FIH to postpone inaugural FIH World Hockey5s to 2022

The international federation on Wednesday postponed this year's inaugural FIH World Hockey 5s event to 2022 because of the ''uncertainties'' surrounding the global evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2021' event was initially planned to be held in September this year but now has been deferred to next year. ''Whilst it is of course disappointing to have to delay this event by one year, especially considering the role it is meant to play for the exposure of Hockey5s globally, we came to the conclusion that it was the best decision in order, precisely, to preserve the full promotion potential of this event,'' FIH CEO Thierry Weil said in a statement. ''I'd like to extend sincere thanks to all stakeholders who have considerably helped us so far, and in particular the City of Lausanne, the canton of Vaud, the Fond du Sport Vaudois, the Swiss Hockey Association, our partners and all teams who had confirmed their participation. I look forward to pursuing our preparations together and invite all hockey fans to join us next year!'' Next year's event, which will be staged on the Place de la Navigation -- an iconic location near the Lac Léman bordering the Olympic Capital -- will provide an exciting mix of intense competition, music entertainment and additional activities, such as an initiation to hockey for the public. Access will be free of charge and the tournaments -- men's and women's -- will be broadcasted live across the world on the Watch.Hockey platform.

