Left Menu

Jaffer named Odisha chief coach

Former Test opener and domestic doyen Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday was chief coach of the Odisha senior side for the upcoming domestic season.He Jaffer will be the head coach.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:18 IST
Jaffer named Odisha chief coach
  • Country:
  • India

Former Test opener and domestic doyen Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday was chief coach of the Odisha senior side for the upcoming domestic season.

''He (Jaffer) will be the head coach. He has been given a two-year contract,'' Subrata Behera, Odisha Cricket Association CEO told PTI.

The decision was taken following a meeting of OCA's Cricket Advisory Committee as Jaffer would replace former state captain Rashmi Ranjan Parida, who was at the helm for two seasons.

''Besides development of cricket across all age-groups, he (Jaffer) will also be a part of coaches development programme across the state,'' OCA secretary Sanjay Behera said in a statement. This will be Jaffer’s second stint as the head coach of any state team. Following his retirement in March 2020, Jaffer, who is the leading run-getter in Ranji Trophy, had coached Uttarakhand but he later resigned following a fall-out with the Association.

Jaffer, who has played 31 Tests and 2 ODIs, is also the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab, which plays in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The Mumbai stalwart, who later played for Vidarbha at the fag end of his illustrious career winning back-to-back Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup.

Odisha had last reached quarters in the 2019-20 season when they lost to Bengal and batting has been the team’s weakness for a long-time.

The camp for the senior team is slated to begin from July 25, subject to the state government's approval keeping mind of the COVID-19 guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021