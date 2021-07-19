Soccer-Zhao's late winner sees Shenhua close in on city rivals Port

Shanghai Shenhua moved to within a point of Group B leaders Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League on Monday as Choi Kang-hee's side handed Dalian Pro a 3-2 defeat.

Zhao Mingjian scored in injury time to edge a five-goal thriller after efforts from Zhao Xuri and Huang Jiahui had eradicated Shenhua's two-goal lead. After a scoreless first half, Bi Jinhao headed Shenhua in front nine minutes after the interval and Wu Xi doubled the advantage when he nodded home just after the hour mark.

However, Zhao Xuri halved the deficit in the 71st minute and Huang looked to have earned Dalian a point three minutes from time when his strike from the edge of the area went in off the inside of the post. But Zhao Mingjian scored after a tight turn inside the Dalian penalty area a minute into injury time to claim all three points for Shenhua.

Choi's team are joined on 11 points by Hebei FC, who came back from a goal down to record a 2-1 win over Changchun Yatai. Shanghai Port sit in pole position in the Group B standings with 12 points despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Wuhan FC, while Beijing Guoan are in fourth on 10 points following their scoreless draw with Tianjin Tigers.

Eight-time champions Guangzhou FC moved to within a point of Group A leaders Shandong Taishan on Sunday when goals from Wei Shihao, Gao Zhunyi and Yang Liyu cancelled out Yin Congyao's opener in a 3-1 win over Chongqing Athletic. Fabio Cannavaro's side are now on 11 points, one behind Shandong after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Guangzhou City.

Shenzhen FC also have 11 points following their 2-1 win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions, while Henan Longmen picked up their first victory of the campaign with a 2-1 defeat of Qingdao FC. Matches in this year's Chinese Super League are being played in centralised hubs in Guangzhou and Suzhou in an effort to limit travel due to the ongoing pandemic.

The top four teams in each group will advance to the championship round while the bottom four will face off to determine the clubs to be relegated.

