Boxing-Joshua to fight Usyk at Tottenham Stadium in September
The World Boxing Organization (WBO) ordered Joshua to defend his title against Ukrainian Usyk after the Briton's bout with domestic rival Tyson Fury was called off when Fury was ordered to fight Deontay Wilder in a rematch. Joshua, 31, also holds the IBF and WBA titles and had initially been set to face WBC champion Fury in Saudi Arabia in August in a highly-anticipated heavyweight title unification fight.
Joshua, 31, also holds the IBF and WBA titles and had initially been set to face WBC champion Fury in Saudi Arabia in August in a highly-anticipated heavyweight title unification fight. Fury will now face Wilder in Las Vegas on Oct. 9 after this month's fight was postponed when Fury tested positive for COVID-19.
Joshua was scheduled to fight Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev at Spurs' stadium in June last year but the bout was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joshua (24-1) beat Pulev at Wembley Arena in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles.
