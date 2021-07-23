Left Menu

PTI | Evian-Les-Bains | Updated: 23-07-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 14:47 IST
Rough opening for Aditi in record 18th Major start
Image Credit: Twitter (@aditigolf)
Indian golfer, Aditi Ashok's campaign at the Amundi Evian Championship was off to a sluggish start as she shot 4-over 75 in the opening round.

Aditi, extending her record of most Majors by an Indian golfer to 18, had a double bogey on first and bogeys on fourth and seventh.

She turned in four-over and another bogey on 17th left her at 5-over before her lone birdie of the day came on 18th for a card of 4-over 75.

The Indian, playing her third Major of the year, will need a solid second round to cut.

On the other hand, Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn, who along with Aditi came close to winning on the LPGA last week, shared the lead with teenage American Yealimi Noh with matching 6-under 65s.

The consistent Pajaree had three birdies on the way out and as many on the way back to the clubhouse.

Noh began with an eagle on Par-4 first but had a bogey on No. 4. She birdied holes six and seven and three more on the back nine for 65.

Pajaree and Noh were one stroke ahead of a group of five: Ayaka Furue of Japan, Lauren Stephenson of the U.S., Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, Jeongeun Lee6 of South Korea, and Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

