Left Menu

Olympics-Table Tennis-Mixed doubles get underway, US paddlers progress in singles

In the morning session, mixed doubles made its Olympic debut and Japan's Mizutani and Ito remain in the medal hunt after pushing past Austria's Stefan Fegerl and Sofia Polcanova 4-1 in the best-of-seven match. "I am sure China will be at the final match, and it is our motto and goals to compete with them in the final match and win a gold medal," Ito told reporters.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 10:49 IST
Olympics-Table Tennis-Mixed doubles get underway, US paddlers progress in singles
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

United States paddlers Liu Juan and Nikhil Kumar won their opening singles matches at the 2020 Olympics on Saturday while Japan's mixed doubles duo Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito did not have it all their own way early on but came back strong to advance.

Liu, 36, scored a 4-1 win over Nigeria's Olufunke Oshonaike, who is competing at her seventh Olympics, and compatriot Kumar beat Mongolia's Lkhagvasuren Enkhbat by the same scoreline at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. In the morning session, mixed doubles made its Olympic debut and Japan's Mizutani and Ito remain in the medal hunt after pushing past Austria's Stefan Fegerl and Sofia Polcanova 4-1 in the best-of-seven match.

"I am sure China will be at the final match, and it is our motto and goals to compete with them in the final match and win gold medal," Ito told reporters. China's powerful pairing of world No.2 Xu Xin and reigning world champion Liu Shiwen beat Canada's Wang Zhen and Zhang Mo 4-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021