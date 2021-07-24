Left Menu

Olympics-Taekwondo-Teenagers cause upsets on first day of Tokyo tournament

A pair of little-known teenage taekwondo fighters defeated gold medal contenders on the first day of the Tokyo Games tournament on Saturday, highlighted by Spaniard Adriana Cerezo Iglesias's upset of China's two-time Olympic champion Wu Jingyu. Even with form hard to judge coming into the Games with most international competitions wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cerezo Iglesias's win over the 34-year-old Wu in the women's -49kg event was a massive shock.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2021 14:19 IST
Even with form hard to judge coming into the Games with most international competitions wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cerezo Iglesias's win over the 34-year-old Wu in the women's -49kg event was a massive shock.

Even with form hard to judge coming into the Games with most international competitions wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cerezo Iglesias's win over the 34-year-old Wu in the women's -49kg event was a massive shock. "I couldn’t believe it," said 17-year-old Cerezo Iglesias, who was leading 33-2 at the end of two rounds and won by 'point gap'. "She's one of my idols so I was really excited to fight her, and I'm so happy I could win like that.

"I just focused on myself and how I was going to fight. I didn't ever think I could win that way. But a lot of things can happen here. Nothing is impossible." Cerezo Iglesias will face Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit in the -49kg final.

In the men's -58kg category, Tunisian 19-year-old Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi looks set to be minted as the next "one-to-watch" after breezing to a surprise victory over Solomon Demse in the quarter-finals with a 23-point gap. The teenager then went on to beat top-ranked gold medal favourite Jang Jun of South Korea 25-19 to reach the final.

