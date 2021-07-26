Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Surfing-Gilmore waves goodbye after shock surfing loss to Buitendag

Australia's hopes of a surfing gold medal suffered a crushing blow as world no.5 Stephanie Gilmore crashed out of the women's competition, losing to rank outsider Bianca Buitendag of South Africa in their last 16 heat early on Monday morning. Though the waves were bigger and more powerful than those on offer during Sunday's opening session, choosing which one to ride proved difficult and Gilmore, who posted the best scores on the opening day, came up short in her selections as Buitendag swept to victory.

TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

Surprise wins and misses dominated the Olympic storyline on Sunday as new champions from unlikely nations joined traditional powerhouses atop medal podiums and stars faltered. Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games:

Olympics-Biles remains on track for six golds at Tokyo Games

Simone Biles will get a chance to atone for an uninspiring qualifying effort on Sunday and get a shot at six gold medals that would enshrine the American gymnast in the pantheon of all-time Olympic greats. Already regarded as one of the sport's all-time greats, Biles arrived in Tokyo targeting a record haul.

Olympics-Taekwondo-Uzbekistan, U.S. gold as Refugee Team miss out on first medal

Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov and the United States' Anastasija Zolotic won gold in taekwondo on Sunday but Iranian Kimia Alizadeh took the spotlight as she came up just short of nabbing the first medal for the Refugee Olympic Team. On the second day of the taekwondo tournament, top Chinese and South Korean athletes lost their chance of gold, putting the focus on Alizadeh, one of three athletes competing under the Refugee Team's white flag.

Olympics-Basketball-U.S. men fall to France in first Olympics loss since 2004

The U.S. men's basketball team suffered a shock 83-76 defeat at the hands of France on Sunday, losing at the Olympics for the first time since 2004 and for just the sixth time in the history of the tournament. The French had upset the U.S. men when they last met in the 2019 FIBA World Cup quarter-finals and they had their number again on the first day of group play at the Saitama Super Arena, powered by a game-high 28 points from Evan Fournier.

Olympics-Japan enjoy golden day, Tunisian swimmer stuns superpowers

The Tokyo Olympics delivered a day of high drama on Sunday with a stunning surprise in the pool, one of the great David v Goliath cycling victories and double sibling judo gold as Japan continued their golden start. The host nation bagged skateboarding's first gold medal courtesy of Yuto Horigome, then saw Uta Abe and her brother Hifumi make history as the first siblings to win gold medals in different events on the same day in any sport. With swimmer Yui Ohashi also victorious, Japan's overall gold medal tally rose to five, one behind China and one ahead of the United States.

Olympics-Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to a 83-76 loss after poor shooting performances by Lillard, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Olympics-Judo-Abe siblings take golds on same day in Tokyo, in moment of Olympic history

Japanese judoka Uta Abe triumphed in the women's 52kg category in Tokyo on Sunday, hours before her brother Hifumi took gold in the men's 66kg final, making history as the first siblings to win gold medals on the same day. The feat came a day after triple world champion judoka Naohisa Takato secured Japan's first gold medal with victory over Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei, underscoring the strength of the host nation at the sport born here 140 years ago.

Olympics-Triathlon-Men's race hit by rare false start

The men's Olympic triathlon suffered a rare and embarrassing false start on Monday as half the field dived in while the others were blocked off by a boat, leading to some frantic action from associated craft to get the message over to the initially unaware swimmers. Fifty-six men lined up on a pontoon in Tokyo Bay for the 06.30 local start but as the starter sent them away for the opening 1,500 metre swim leg, around a third found their way blocked by a camera boat.

Olympics-Triathlon-Blummenfelt wins gold for Norway

Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt delivered a devastating late surge to break clear on a sweltering run and take the gold medal in the men's Olympic triathlon on Monday. Blummenfelt was part of a huge group of almost 40 that came off the 40km bike leg together but kept driving at the front as it gradually whittled to three, before surging clear in the final km to take Norway's first medal in the sport.

