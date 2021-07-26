Olympics-Table Tennis-Japan wins mixed doubles gold

Japan's Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito defeated China's Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen to win gold at the table tennis mixed doubles event on Monday.

For Mizutani and Ito, the 4-3 win over Xu and Liu was sweet revenge, having lost to the pair in the mixed doubles finals of the ITTF's World Tour Grand Finals and World Tour Swedish Open in 2019 as well as the World Tour German Open a year later. Mizutani and Ito beat the Chinese pair 5-11 7-11 11-8 11-9 11-9 6-11 11-6.

In the bronze medal match, world No.1 mixed doubles pair Lin Yun Ju and Cheng I Ching of Taiwan had a 4-0 clean-sweep win against French duo Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan.

