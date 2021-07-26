PM Modi appreciates efforts of India's fencing player C A Bhavani Devi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts of India's fencing player C A Bhavani Devi who registered India's first win in an Olympic fencing match before bowing out in the next round.

Reacting to an emotional tweet by the Olympian, the Prime Minister tweeted:

"You gave your best and that is all that counts.

Wins and losses are a part of life.

India is very proud of its contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens."

(With Inputs from PIB)