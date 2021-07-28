Sports News Roundup: Tennis-'Pressure is privilege' for history-chasing Djokovic; Gymnastics-Hashimoto of Japan wins men's all-around gold and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Swimming-Dressel chases first individual gold in showcase race

U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel will be going for the first individual Olympic gold of his multi-medal career in Thursday's showcase 100m freestyle, with the world record possibly in reach. Little can be taken for granted in a Tokyo Games that have already provided plenty of shocks and surprises, but the race should certainly live up to its billing for speed and excitement.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Hashimoto of Japan wins men's all-around gold

Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the men's all-around gymnastics gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. China's Xiao Ruoteng won silver and the bronze went to Russian Nikita Nagornyy.

Olympics-Basketball 3x3-US women defeat ROC to claim first ever gold medal at Games

The United States women defeated the Russian Olympic Committee team on Wednesday to claim the first ever Olympic gold medal in 3x3 basketball. The score was 18-15 when the final whistle blew at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.

Olympics-Tennis-'Pressure is privilege' for history-chasing Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is closing in on something that no man has achieved before, but for the Serbian "pressure is a privilege". Steffi Graf is the only tennis player to have won all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold in the same year before.

Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Shi breaks world record to win gold in 73kg category

China's Shi Zhiyong broke his own world record to win the men's 73kg weightlifting event at the Olympics on Wednesday and claim a gold medal for the second Games in a row. The 27-year-old lifted a combined 364 kg to better his own world record of 363 kg, set at the 2019 world championships.

Olympics-Water polo-U.S. women suffer first Olympic defeat in 13 years

Reigning world champions the United States lost 10-9 to Hungary at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on Wednesday - their first defeat at the Olympics since 2008 and ending the longest winning streak in women's water polo at the Games at 12 matches.

Gunning for their third straight gold in Tokyo, the U.S. women last failed to win a match at the Olympics in the group stages of London 2012, when they drew with Spain in their third game.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Mikulak on quest to improve athletes' mental health after Tokyo

U.S. Olympic gymnast Sam Mikulak on Wednesday praised his team mate Simone Biles for prioritising her mental health and said he was keen to help other athletes cope with the pressures of performing on the world's biggest stage. Biles withdrew from the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, a day after pulling out of the team event citing mental health concerns.

Olympics-Beach Volleyball-U.S.' Gibb-Bourne improve from 'C+ to a B-' to advance

A last-minute change in an Olympic beach volleyball pairing might throw some teams off, but Americans Jacob Gibb and Tri Bourne have gelled well as evidenced by a victory in their second pool match on Wednesday that propelled them into the knockout stages. Bourne replaced Gibb's original partner Taylor Crabb, who tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Tokyo. The duo are unbeaten in Pool C after edging Switzerland's Adrian Heidrich and Mirco Gerson 21-19 23-21.

Olympics-Biles out of next event, mental health in Games spotlight

Simone Biles withdrew from the individual https://www.reuters.com/article/us-olympics-2020-gar/olympics-biles-out-of-next-event-at-tokyo-games-idUSKBN2EY04S all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, a day after she shocked the world by pulling out of the team event. Olympians past and present flooded the U.S. gymnast with messages of support as the mental health of athletes -- and the extra pressures https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/pandemic-takes-toll-athlete-mental-health-tokyo-games-2021-07-28 brought by the COVID-19 pandemic -- were in sharp focus at the Games.

